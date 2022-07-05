Two proposed parties fail to meet requirements

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office has rejected the applications for registration of two political parties.

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem says the evaluation of the applications for registration by the proposed ‘All Peoples Party’ and the proposed ‘Kingdom United Party’, found they failed to meet the minimum requirements.

The two applicant had to meet the requirements under Section (6) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

Saneem says therefore, he has rejected the applications accordingly.