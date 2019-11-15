Two police officers charged for serious crimes last month: ODPP

Last month a total of 36 people were charged with a total of 42 counts of separate incidents.

According to the Statistics released by the Director of Public Prosecutions on the Non-Sexual Violence Offences, of the 36 accused persons, one was a juvenile and two were police officers.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The juvenile allegedly robbed a 20-year-old man of his mobile phone and cash worth $399.

A 34-year-old police officer was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his 33-year-old wife while a 50-year-old police officer was charged with receiving a bribe of $50 and falsifying a traffic accident report.

ODPP says there were 27 victims of the 42 counts of separate incidents.

There were five incidents where the accused and the victims were related to one another.

Four cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) were filed due to insufficient evidence.