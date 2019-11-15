Two police officers awaiting internal disciplinary processes for unlawful detainment

Two Police officers based at the Totogo Police Station have been interdicted and are awaiting internal disciplinary processes for their alleged involvement in a case of unlawful detainment.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says two investigations were directed following the report lodged by the victim claiming they were allegedly unlawfully detained for breaching curfew restrictions.

An internal affairs investigation was conducted into the alleged conduct of the officers while a separate criminal investigation is being conducted into the unlawful detention claims.

Tudravu says the criminal investigation is still being conducted and the file will be submitted to CID Headquarters.

Internal investigations have been conducted and the two have been sent on interdiction with half pay awaiting the outcome of the tribunal process.

Tudravu has again reminded officers to be professional and treat all members of the public with respect.

He has urged those who have issues with the conduct of police officers to lodge a complaint with Internal Affairs.