Two police officers amongst 29 charged last month

[File Photo]

Two police officers were among the 29 people charged with serious sexual offences last month.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the 29 people including four juveniles were charged with a total of 76 counts of rape, attempted rape, and assault with intent to commit rape, abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge, indecent assault, defilement, and sexual assault.

A 52-year-old police officer was charged with three representative counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a 29-year-woman.

The same police officer was also charged with two representative counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault of a 32-year-old woman in a separate incident.

A 20-year-old police officer was also charged with the sexual assault of a 22-year-old female police officer.

The ODPP noted that a 56-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of his 24-year-old daughter, while in another incident, a 58-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

In another case, a 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a nine-year-old boy, whereby the accused and the victim in these three separate cases are cousins.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl.