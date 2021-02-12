Two new temporary classroom blocks for Lekutu Secondary

Two new temporary classroom blocks will be built by government to cater for students of Lekutu Secondary School who are having classes in tents.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told the people of Lekutu today, they plan to build a 1x 3 classroom block and a 1x 4 classroom block.

He says the Ministry of Education is finalizing works with their contractors for the construction to begin as quickly as they can.

Bainimarama adds, although the Australian Government has indicated they will rebuild the classrooms, the students have to move out of the tents.

All the school classrooms were totally destroyed at the height of TC Yasa in December.

There are 188 students attending Lekutu Secondary School, a huge drop from its normal roll.

The schools caters for Years 9 to 13.