Two new roadside stalls to benefit farmers

A good number of farmers and vendors will benefit from two new roadside stalls funded by the Indian Government via the Commerce Ministry.

The project worth $39,063 will stabilize financial footing for farmers and roadside vendors.

Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya says India and Fiji have shared longstanding bilateral relations which has contributed towards nation-building.

“The agreement to partner and sponsor the construction of two standardized roadside stalls comes at a time when we are supporting the Fijian communities and connected to agriculture as basically to build back better.”

He adds the assistance is timely considering the plight of farmers and vendors who felt the brunt of the pandemic and recent Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

The Ministry is currently identifying an appropriate site to construct the two roadside stalls.

91 standardized roadside stalls have been built along the highways in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.