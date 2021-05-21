Two new infections recorded in Nadi

Nadi has two cases of COVID-19, breaking the 17 days of no cases there.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, says after having no cases in the Nadi area for 17 days and 20 days in Lautoka, the two new cases are in Koroviri Settlement near Nawaka village.

He says the good news is that authorities have excellent knowledge of the movements of the two persons.

The PM says they will be able to establish a small locked down area to help curb the spread of the disease any further.

He adds that Fiji has developed specific responses that are targeted to the conditions in Nawaka and in other parts of the country, adding that we need to defeat the virus and keep the country moving and working as much as possible.