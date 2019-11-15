Two new foot crossing bridges for Wauosi Village

Two new foot crossing bridges are now open in Wauosi Village in Navosa.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the opening is timely as students start school next week.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Reddy says the government is committed towards investing in rural areas as well to provide equal opportunities for all especially children.

He says parents also play a role and they need to encourage their children to work hard in school.

“Today all of you have the same opportunity as children from the urban areas and I want to make a strong plea to you and that is to encourage your children, motivate them to work hard in school.”

Dr Reddy says the government is also working at providing better infrastructure like roads in rural communities.

He says improving health services for these communities is also a priority.