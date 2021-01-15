Two new COVID-19 border quarantine cases confirmed

The Ministry of Health has announced two new border cases of COVID19.

They are a 49-year-old and a 58-year-old female who arrived on flight NZ952 from New Zealand on December 24th.

Both individuals tested positive during routine exit testing while undergoing mandatory quarantine in the government designated border quarantine facilities in Nadi

The individuals were safely and hygienically transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital

The frontline border and quarantine staff who were directly involved with the cases have followed the standard infection prevention and control protocols and will be monitored and tested as necessary.

Fiji has had 55 cases in total since the first case was detected on March 19th, with the last 34 cases detected in border quarantine.

It has been 302 days since the first case and 272 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine.

The Ministry and the partner agencies have reviewed the strategies at the border to ensure that the risks are negligible.