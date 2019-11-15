Two new border quarantine cases showed mild symptoms before testing

A 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have become the two latest COVID-19 ‘border quarantine case’ in the country raising our total active cases to three.

The 36-year-old man is the son of the 66-year-old man who was confirmed COVID positive on Sunday

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr James Fong says both the newly recorded cases showed mild symptoms before they were tested for COVID-19.

“Both are Fijian citizens who are repatriated from India on July 1st. One is a 37-year-old son of our first border quarantine case and the second is a 36-year-old female. Like the other two cases she has been in Chennai India where she accompanied her husband who was undergoing treatment for some medical condition”.

Dr Fong says the 66-year-old man and his 37-year-old son have been transported to the Lautoka hospital as a precautionary measure.

“The reason they’ve been transferred to the Lautoka hospital is only because the Dad has some pre-existing medical condition and is of advanced age. Our border quarantine case three, the 36-year-old female, her test was positive this morning in the Fiji CDC”.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says they have been conducting COVID-19 test on a daily despite no active cases for the past 80 days.

“Today marks 80 days since our last confirmed case outside a border quarantine facility and that’s an achievement. That’s not to say that we haven’t been looking. We’ve been testing daily and our testing has actually increased since our last confirmed case”.

The Acting Permanent Secretary says all the other 105 passengers will be tested tomorrow and the Ministry expects to receive the test results at the end of the business day tomorrow.