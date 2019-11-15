Two MPs questioned by FICAC

Two members of parliament alleged to have breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014 were questioned by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption this morning.

Government MP Vijendra Prakash and Opposition MP Salote Radrodro arrived at the FICAC office around 9am today.

Following two hours of questioning the two were seen leaving the premises just before midday.

Radrodro was accompanied by a lawyer while Vijendra Prakash came by himself.

FBC News understands other MPs will also be making their way to the FICAC office later.

It is alleged that Radrodro is part of a group of MPs who allegedly claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to.

The only government MP under investigation is Vijendra Prakash.

Other opposition MPs are Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Peceli Vosanibola.

Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro who has also been named in the investigation had earlier welcomed the FICAC probe.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has confirmed receiving a complaint from the Secretary-General to Parliament for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

It adds that once all relevant evidence is collated and analyzed, a decision will be made and the necessary action will be taken.