Two more reported on TikTok abuse

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has reported two more local TikTokers to the Cybercrime Unit and the Online Safety Commission for alleged cyberbullying.

These two local TikTokers were reported for allegedly harassing, bullying, using vulgar language insulting a woman’s modesty and dignity, and using inappropriate language against children.

These matters were reported late yesterday evening.

FHARDC Director Ashwin Raj says the videos posted by these local TikTokers allegedly display threats that borders on criminal intimidation.

“More people will come forward if they see there are teeth in our laws and that we are capable of holding people accountable. By all means, be critical because that is what a democracy is all about but democracy is not built on fear, it’s not built on vilification. “

Raj says the Commission continues to receive complaints about online bullying and harassment.

Since yesterday, the Commission has received five more complaints.