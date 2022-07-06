Two more recipients under YES program

The Young Entrepreneurship Scheme program that was launched in 2018 continues to be successful.

While awarding two more recipients today, Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya stated that the success rate has been more than 90%.

“This Government has invested over $100 million into our MSMEs. The YES Programme is one such initiative through the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, targeting the development of young entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas.”

Article continues after advertisement

Koya says the past 10 recipients under the YES program has seen 30 new jobs created.

Christopher Vanualailai and Dhirish Kumar were the two recipients today who were each given a $30,000 grant.

Vanualailai is the owner of High Flyer Enterprises Pte Limited, which will introduce the much needed environmental monitoring business to service Fiji and the Pacific, while Kumar is the owner of a paintball business in Suva.

Over $100m has been invested into the MSMEs, which also includes the YES Programme.