Two more Opposition MPs to be questioned by FICAC today

Two more SODELPA opposition members of parliament are expected to be questioned by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption today.

SODELPA MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Peceli Vosanibola and Salote Radrodro have been questioned by FICAC so far.

The lone government MP Vijendra Prakash was also seen at the FICAC office on Wednesday.

These Members of Parliament are part of a group of MP’s who allegedly claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to and in doing so, breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

FBC News understands Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and Mosese Bulitavu are expected to be questioned.

The matter came to light after FICAC received a complaint from the Secretary-General to Parliament on alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.