Two more deaths in our waters

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 22, 2020 7:27 am
Two more deaths have occurred in the last two days, which are alleged to be the latest cases of drowning in the country.

The first was a male from Togovere, Tavua where the body of a 52year old villager who was earlier reported missing, was found was found floating a few meters from shore.

In the second incident reported yesterday, the body of a 61year old caretaker was recovered from the Teidamu Creek, Lautoka.

Circumstances surrounding both deaths are being investigated and a post-mortem will be conducted to establish cause of death.

Investigation continues into both cases.

The national drowning death toll currently stands at 6 compared to 9 for the same period last year.

