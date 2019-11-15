Two more deaths in our waters

Two more deaths have occurred in the last two days, which are alleged to be the latest cases of drowning in the country.

The first was a male from Togovere, Tavua where the body of a 52year old villager who was earlier reported missing, was found was found floating a few meters from shore.

In the second incident reported yesterday, the body of a 61year old caretaker was recovered from the Teidamu Creek, Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Circumstances surrounding both deaths are being investigated and a post-mortem will be conducted to establish cause of death.

Investigation continues into both cases.

The national drowning death toll currently stands at 6 compared to 9 for the same period last year.