Two more cases of alleged drowning
May 8, 2020 12:43 pm
Another two cases of alleged drowning were reported yesterday.
Police say the first report was received in Navua regarding a 47-year- old woman from Wainadoi village who was discovered by her son floating near a school Jetty.
In the second incident, the body of a 52-year-old farmer was found in a creek at Batiri village in Labasa.
The drowning toll currently stands at 12 compared to 13 for the same period last year.