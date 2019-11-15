Two more cases of alleged drowning

Another two cases of alleged drowning were reported yesterday.

Police say the first report was received in Navua regarding a 47-year- old woman from Wainadoi village who was discovered by her son floating near a school Jetty.

In the second incident, the body of a 52-year-old farmer was found in a creek at Batiri village in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

The drowning toll currently stands at 12 compared to 13 for the same period last year.