Two months spawning period was sufficient: Minister

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 6, 2020 12:01 pm

The Fisheries Ministry believes the seasonal ban on Kawakawa and Donu from June to July was sufficient for the two species to re-produce.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says they have received an overwhelming response from the public on the decision to lift the ban.

He adds the decision was made keeping in mind the plight of Fijians who rely on these species for sustenance particularly in these times of uncertainty.

“People have been very happy that it was lifted especially for sources of income for the fishermen themselves. And I think a lot of people enjoy eating kawakawa and donu thought the lifting of the ban was quite timely it allowed them to trade especially in restaurants.”

The seasonal ban on Kawakawa and Donu was gazetted last year to protect them during peak breeding months from June to September.

