Two missing fishermen rescued after four days

Two fishermen who went missing four days ago have been rescued.

The first was rescued by people from Dravuni village in Ono, after they saw him struggling at sea while his relative was found on a nearby uninhabited island.

Dravuni village headman Joji Kovelali told FBC News that the first fisherman told them of how they had left Vatuwaqa, Suva for a fishing trip on Thursday before their boat capsized.

Article continues after advertisement

The man also told villagers of how his relative managed to swim to a small uninhabited island while he was swept away by the current.

Kovelali says the men from Dravuni village went out to the island and managed to find the second fishermen.

Both men are now resting and their families have been informed.