Two men to front court for allegedly forging vaccination cards

A man in his 40s will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court charged for allegedly issuing forged vaccination cards, curfew passes and sick sheets.

Police say the accused between 2021 to February 2022 allegedly issued curfew passes, vaccination cards and sick sheets without the authorization of the Ministry of Health.

He allegedly issued a fake vaccination card to a 55-year-old man residing in Nadera.

Police say for the first count of theft, the 47-year-old accused is alleged to have stolen two rubber stamps and a stamp pad the property of the Ministry of Health.

It adds that the second count is for giving false information to a public servant.

The accused allegedly gave false information to a Ministry of Health staff causing the issuance of a Medical Certificate book under a senior official’s name when in actual fact it was never required.

The third count is of a possession of forged document the accused was allegedly found with a forged vaccination card for a 55-year-old man from Duvula Road, Nadera.

Police say the accused who resides in Lami has also been charged with two counts of possession of forged documents as he allegedly possessed two curfew passes issued during the month of January 2022.

The 55-year-old man from Nadera has also been charged with one count of possession of forged documents, as he was allegedly found in possession of a fake vaccination card under his name when in actual fact, he was not at any time vaccinated.

Both men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.