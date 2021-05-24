Two men to front court for alleged sacrilege

Two men who allegedly stole items from the Geeta Ashram Temple in Ba will appear in the Magistrates Court today.
It is alleged they broke into the temple at around 3.30am on Sunday morning.
Police confirms the two have been charged with one count of theft and one count of theft.
A passerby saw a figure in the temple and alerted the police, following which the arrests were made.
