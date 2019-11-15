Home

News

Two men questioned in relation to fatal fire in Labasa

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 3, 2020 12:05 pm

Two men are being questioned in relation to the fatal fire in Benau, Labasa which claimed the lives of four women.

 

One of the suspects is 19 while the second suspect is in his 40s and are from the same neighbourhood.

Article continues after advertisement

 

The house fire was earlier classified as arson following the initial finding of the National Fire Authority.

 

Police investigations continue.

 

