Two men questioned in relation to fatal fire in Labasa

Two men are being questioned in relation to the fatal fire in Benau, Labasa which claimed the lives of four women.
One of the suspects is 19 while the second suspect is in his 40s and are from the same neighbourhood.
The house fire was earlier classified as arson following the initial finding of the National Fire Authority.
Police investigations continue.
