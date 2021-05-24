Two men in custody for alleged robbery

Two men are in Police custody at Valelevu Police Station for an alleged case of aggravated robbery at a shop in Cunningham around midday today.

It’s alleged they entered the shop and threatened the 47-year-old shopkeeper and took $400 cash along with assorted cigarettes.

Police say upon receiving the report, a few operational fleets headed towards the scene and obtained a description of the suspects from the shopkeeper.

Fiji Police Force Chief Operations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abdul Khan says the timely assistadnce from members of the public saw the two suspects arrested after more than an hour.

Khan says the quick actions by our Police officers, especially community members, led to the arrest and the recovery of all stolen items.

Investigation into the matter continues.