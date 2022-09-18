Two men found dead in Colo-i-Suva pool

[Source: QCC/Website]

Two men aged 19 and 23 were found lying motionless by relatives in Colo-i-Suva lower pool this morning.

The two had gone hiking with family members, and upon reaching Colo-i-Suva took the lead down to the lower pool.

When the remaining family members reached the location, they found the duo who were reported to be non-swimmers floating motionless in the said pool.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Police investigations continue.