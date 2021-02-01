Two men escape from hospital following Nabua brawl

Two men who were injured in a brawl in Nabua two days ago are believed to have escaped from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The two were involved in a violent brawl with about 20 other men from two communities in Nabua.

FBC News understands they left the hospital on their own accord without the knowledge of doctors or the police.

Meanwhile, police confirm that a person of interest in relation to the brawl surrendered himself to the Nabua Police Station yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the man was one of the main instigators of the fight on Saturday which took 50 police officers to control.

Police say the man is also wanted for a case of alleged assault.

Another individual who was arrested on the day of the incident had an outstanding bench warrant for his arrest for an unrelated break-in charge.