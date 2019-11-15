Home

News

Two man arrested for alleged involvement in Sigatoka murder

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 7:13 am

Two men aged 19 and 28 of Sabeto have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 70-year-old man in Cuvu Top, Sigatoka earlier this week.

They were arrested yesterday and are being questioned at the Sigatoka Police Station.

Officers managed to recover items allegedly stolen from the victim’s home which include electronic items, jewelry, and household items.

Article continues after advertisement

The search for the other two suspects continues as the investigation continues.

 

