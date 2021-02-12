Two lives lost in separate road accidents

Two lives were claimed on our roads in separate accidents yesterday.

The first fatal accident occurred in Soqulu, Taveuni yesterday morning claiming the life of a 60-year-old farmer of Soqulu.

Police say the victim was driving his vehicle down a hill when he allegedly lost control, causing it to veer off the road and hit a pile of rocks on the side of the road.

Two passengers traveling with the victim sustained injuries and are admitted at the Taveuni Hospital in stable condition.

In another fatal accident, a 40-year-old service station attendant died after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road in Lavusa, Nadi and tumbled several times down a slope.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon and the victim was allegedly drunk during the time of the accident.

The victim allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The passenger traveling with the victim luckily escaped serious injuries.

Investigations continue into both cases.

The road death toll currently stands at five compared to two for the same period last year.