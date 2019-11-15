Two die in motor vehicle accident 

A woman in her 40s from Nabavatu village and a 16-year-old student died following a motor vehicle accident in the Northern Division yesterday.

The incident occurred along the Labasa/Nabouwalu Highway near Nabavatu in Macuata.

The two victims were walking along the road when a man in his 30s from Namaka, Nadi allegedly lost control of the truck he was driving as he failed to negotiate a bend.

As a result, the truck tumbled causing the logs to fall from the truck whereby it hit the two victims who were by the roadside.

The two were rushed to the Dreketi Health Center where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is admitted at the Labasa Hospital and is under observation.

Police investigation continues.