News
Two hospitalized after Ba explosion
December 23, 2019 1:37 pm
Two people are in Intensive Care at the Lautoka Hospital
Two people are in Intensive Care at the Lautoka Hospital after an explosion at a steel construction company in Ba over the weekend.
Dayals Steel confirms the incident happened on Saturday morning, while an employee was welding a fuel transfer tank.
FBC News understands this resulted in an explosion which left two other workers with serious burns.
Article continues after advertisement
According to the company, the welder has been discharged from hospital today.