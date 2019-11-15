Two in custody for drunk driving

Two drivers have been taken in custody for drunk driving in the last 24 hours.

This as the Police Force’s festive season operation is underway.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra says a total of 394 traffic infringement notices have been served between 6am yesterday and six this morning.

157 drivers have been charged for speeding, two for careless driving, 11 for failure to produce drivers’ license and seven for illegal operation.

SSP Mishra is reminding drivers to follow rules at all times to ensure the safety of other road users.

“We have already recorded a number of fatalities so far on our roads. Total number of deaths that have occurred stands at 62. This is a very high number and I am requesting and urging on behalf of the Fiji Police Force for people to act responsibly and ensure that you take heed of our advice so that you don’t risk yourself and become a risk for other road users.”

SSP Mishra says no major accidents were recorded in the past 24 hours and he is hopeful it will be an accident free Christmas.