Two in custody for alleged robberies

Joint Divisional efforts resulted in the arrest of two people alleged to have been involved in a series of robberies and burglaries in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says coordinated efforts between Divisional Task Forces resulted in the arrest of the two alleged to have committed several burglaries and robberies on the two main islands.

ACP Khan says the arrests were made by the joint task force in Seaqaqa whereby the suspects were hiding in a cane field.

He adds the Task Forces had been pursuing the suspects and following recent cases of burglaries and robberies in Labasa.

He stated that the arresting team have also made a number of recoveries of items alleged to have been stolen from five cases during this month in Labasa.

ACP Khan says the Task Forces have increased their momentum in targeting receivers who provide a market for perpetrators of robberies and burglaries.

He highlights the officers have arrested a number of alleged receivers of stolen goods and are putting pressure on these illegal markets.

ACP Khan says the Force anticipates the migration of criminals and warns they will get to them.

The two remain in custody as the investigation continues.