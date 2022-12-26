Two in custody for alleged drug peddling

Two men from Samabula are in custody after they were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Chief Operations Officer and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says the duo were arrested at the Delainavesi checkpoint after officers noticed the two acting in a suspicious manner.

Driu says the suspects are in custody as investigations continue.

The Chief Operations Officer says similar checkpoints will be set up throughout the long weekend.

He adds that random breathalyzer tests will also be conducted at Snap roadblocks throughout the day.

Driu says traffic operations are also focused on raising awareness and reminding drivers to be cautious and, if they’re tired, to stop by their nearest Community Post and rest.

He says the Fiji Police is committed to providing a safe environment for all to enjoy, but members of the public must also play their part in adhering to the advice and warnings issued.