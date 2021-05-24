Two in custody for alleged burglary

Two individuals have been taken in custody for allegedly breaking into a home adjacent to a service station along Tokotoko Highway in Navua.
The incident happened last night.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms the matter was reported this morning.
It is alleged that two people entered the house which was vacant at the time of the incident and stole assorted items.
Police investigation continues.
