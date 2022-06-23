Two in custody following Raiwai brawl

Two men are in custody following the brawl that injured three individuals along McFarlane Road in Raiwai last Sunday.

This was confirmed to FBCNews by Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

Naisoro says one man is still in hospital and two have been and are now at home.

Article continues after advertisement

A video circulating on social media shows young men involved in the violent attacks, and some were armed with cane knives and other harmful equipment.

It is believed that youth from a nearby community pelted properties with stones which sparked a violent response from another group of young men.

The video also shows residents who were waiting for public transport fleeing from the nearby bus stop, seeking safety at nearby buildings.

Further Police investigation continues.