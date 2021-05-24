Home

News

Two houses at risk following landslide

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 14, 2021 4:00 pm

Two houses are at risk of further damage following a landslide in Navatuvula Village in Naitasiri.

The landslide occurred at around 2am on Saturday, following continuous heavy rain.

Adi Kelera Ralulu whose family lost their kitchen, says they’ve been told to vacate their home, as there is risk of further slides.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was shocked and my mum was scared and get all of us to pack what we can and to get out of the huge ad soon as possible. We left most of the stuff behind, just what we could carry because it was raining and we just rushed out of the house. Right now, we are at my Aunty’s house, mum’s sister, we dont have another place to move to but we have been packing up all our things up until today.”

Ralulu says they are preparing to move in case there are more slides as heavy rain is in the forecast.

There were 12 people in the house when the incident happened.

Navatuvula Village is situated near the Waimanu River and some houses are prone to flooding especially during the cyclone season.

