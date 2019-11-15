Home

Two homes destroyed in separate fire incidents

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 13, 2020 8:27 am
[Source: Supplied]

Two house fires were reported in the last 24 hours.

The first incident occurred at Rice Mill Road, Votualevu, Nadi last night.

The home belonging to a 51-year-old man was completely destroyed in the fire.

The victim and his family were away when the incident occurred.

The estimated cost of damage is $30,000 and the cause of fire is yet to be determined as investigation continues.

The second case of fire was recorded at Crompton Place in Samabula after 2am today.

The occupants of the home were sleeping when they were awoken by cracking noise coming inside the house and saw smoke and fire in the hallway.

All made it out safely however, the house was completely destroyed.

Investigation continues.

 

