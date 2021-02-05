Two girls to be sent to US for Space Camp

In an effort to develop young girls in Science, the US Embassy in Fiji will be sending two girls to Space Camp in Alabama this year.

Marking International Day of Women and Girls in Science today, US Charge D’ Affaires Tony Greubel says the two will be chosen from their STEAM Program.

Space Camp is the newest program launched by the US government and two local girls will get the opportunity to develop their academic skills.

“On this when we celebrate women and girls and science I am pleased to announce two opportunities for youths aged 15 to 18 in STEAM development program.”

The competition aims to provide a foundation for further education and possibly even careers in Science and Technology.

Anjanish Nand, Mobil Oil Fiji Supply Coordinator is part of the programme to encourage more women in science.

“STEAM today is still a male dominated program and we women today are still afraid of the change while change is only constant in life and we have to make that change.”

Mobil CEO Adi Tamara says the company is committed to education through its Women in network initiative.

The Company teamed up with the US Embassy to celebrate the special day.

The Space Camp Competition is now open and applications will close on March 31st. It’s open to girls between the ages of 15-18.

The US Government also launched a STEAM Youth Leadership Program.