Two found dead in Auckland believed to have links to Fiji

Two people believed to have links to Fiji have been found dead in Papatoetoe in South Auckland.

Reports coming out of Auckland say Police was called to the residence where the body of a woman was found inside a bedroom.

It is understood that following that the officers also found a man dead in the garage of the house.

In a statement, Police says a child was also located in the room with critical injuries and he has been transported to Starship Hospital.

The statement says Police are currently speaking with a number of individuals in relation to this tragic event.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson says at this early stage in their enquiries, Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Police are working to confirm the identities of the deceased and begin next of kin notifications, however they believe the two deceased were known to each other.

FBC News spoke to some former Fiji residents in the area, who say there has not been much said apart from the fact that the discovery was made at around 10 am today.

They also say the two could have been from the western division.

No further details are forthcoming at the moment.