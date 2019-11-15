Two flats partially destroyed in a fire in Rakiraki

A house made up of two flats was partially destroyed yesterday in a fire at Caulasi in Rakiraki yesterday.

Police confirm the property owned by a 73- year- old woman was being occupied by three tenants who were not home when the fire broke out.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze in the second flat that was vacant.

The cost of damage is estimated at around $41,000.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained as the investigation continues.