Two five-year-olds are youngest Diabetics in Fiji

More young people are being diagnosed with Diabetes and two five-year-olds are the youngest patients in Fiji.

These young patients often go through discrimination and Diabetes Fiji has increased awareness to help them manage with more confidence.

More than twenty patients who are part of the Young Diabetes Fiji Peer Group Training, participated in a programme where they met other children with Diabetes and learnt from each other.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says it is important to invest in a healthy lifestyle.

“We need people to take some responsibility for their health. We do need young people especially to start building inside themselves that need to eat properly, be healthy, be sensitive, train and do lots of exercise and be reliant on good things that keep you healthy “

Dr Fong says Diabetes is a burden on the health system with 15 percent of adult Fijians suffering from the illness.