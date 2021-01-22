Two fishermen missing at sea

The search is on for two missing fishermen.

Police say the two left Cikobia village in Vanua Levu for Vunikodi yesterday in a fibreglass boat.

The District representative of Udu reported the matter at the Labasa Police station after the two failed to reach their destination.

Police is urging anyone with information that may assist the Force and the Fiji Navy Search and Rescue Centre to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or 9905543.

Chief Operation Officer ACP Abdul Khan is advising Mariners to be cautious while at sea considering the current adverse weather situation.