Two Fijians on NZ evacuation flight from Wuhan

Two Fijian nationals have arrived into Auckland, New Zealand on the Air New Zealand flight evacuating people from Wuhan in China, where the deadly coronavirus originated from.

The flight, which landed this afternoon, is reported to be carrying 198 passengers, including five pilots, 11 cabin crew, and medical engineering staff.

This includes two Fijian nationals, 54 New Zealand citizens, 44 NZ permanent residents on Chinese passports, 23 Australian citizens, and 12 Australian PR holders on Chinese passports.

Article continues after advertisement

Others include 17 from Timor Leste, 17 from Papua new Guinea, eight from Britain, five Samoans four Tongans, and one each from Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Uzbekistan and the Netherlands.

New Zealand media reports say all evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days at a military facility in north Auckland, with the exception of those from Australia.

Australian passengers will be transferred directly on a flight to Australia.

At a press conference authorities said 263 people were registered for the flight but it’s been confirmed as to why the other registered people did not board.

One person was not allowed to board due to illness.