Two drunk farmers arrested for breaching curfew
July 30, 2020 10:10 am
Two farmers from Nabouwalu in the Northern Division were among the five people arrested in the last 48-hours for breaching curfew. [File Photo]
Another 32-year-old man was also arrested after returning from a grog session between in Labasa.
The Southern Division recorded one case whereby a 20-year-old man was found loitering in the Tuirara, Nasinu.
In the West, a 24-year-old drunk man was arrested in Vadravadra, Ba.
