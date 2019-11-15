Two drunk farmers arrested for breaching curfew

Two farmers from Nabouwalu in the Northern Division were among the five people arrested in the last 48-hours for breaching curfew.

Another 32-year-old man was also arrested after returning from a grog session between in Labasa.

The Southern Division recorded one case whereby a 20-year-old man was found loitering in the Tuirara, Nasinu.

In the West, a 24-year-old drunk man was arrested in Vadravadra, Ba.