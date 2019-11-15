Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Budget lays foundation for Fijians to have a better life: Nagata|Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|
Full Coverage

News

Two drunk farmers arrested for breaching curfew

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 10:10 am
Two farmers from Nabouwalu in the Northern Division were among the five people arrested in the last 48-hours for breaching curfew. [File Photo]

Two farmers from Nabouwalu in the Northern Division were among the five people arrested in the last 48-hours for breaching curfew.

Another 32-year-old man was also arrested after returning from a grog session between in Labasa.

The Southern Division recorded one case whereby a 20-year-old man was found loitering in the Tuirara, Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

In the West, a 24-year-old drunk man was arrested in Vadravadra, Ba.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.