Two diplomatic missions to open in Fiji

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown (from left), Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

Cook Islands and Samoa will be opening their diplomatic missions in Fiji tomorrow and Tuesday respectively.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will join his Cook Islands counterpart Mark Brown tomorrow to open the Cook Islands High Commission.

Bainimarama will then join Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa to open the Samoan High Commission on Tuesday.

The opening of the two High Commissions in Fiji will be a historical occasion this will be their first-ever diplomatic missions based in Suva, Fiji.

Bainimarama will have meetings with his counterparts from both countries as well.

Samoan High Commissioner to Fiji, Ali’ioaiga Feturi Elisaia says the opening of the new High Commission in Fiji signifies Samoa’s unwavering commitment to elevating the current collaboration at all levels.

He adds it is also a true reflection of the strengthened relationship between Fiji and Samoa, nurtured over many years.

Elisaia says having a full-fledged diplomatic presence in Suva ushers in a new dawn and multifaceted Samoa-Fiji relations which are anchored in mutual trust and respect.

Cook Islands High Commissioner to Fiji, Jim Armistead says the opening of their High Commission also reaffirms their government’s partnership with the Fijian Government in advancing shared aspirations.

Armistead adds that Fiji is at the heart of the Pacific and establishing a mission here has been a longstanding ambition for the Cook Islands and reflects the close ties that exist between our two countries.

The establishment of the Cook Islands and Samoa’s diplomatic missions in Suva demonstrates the longstanding bilateral relations and enhanced cooperation of the two nations with Fiji.

Fiji established its diplomatic ties with Samoa in 1974, and with the Cook Islands in 1998.