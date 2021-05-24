Two die in road mishap

Two people including a child died in a road accident in Verata Nausori this morning.

Police confirm the incident occurred along the Kings Road near Verata, Nausori after 1am.

It is alleged that the driver was overtaking a truck when he lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and hit a post.

Police say due to the alleged impact of the accident, the woman died at the scene while the child was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

The driver is in custody while police are looking for another man who was travelling in the vehicle and had taken the child to the Nausori Health Centre.

Police are aware of his identity and will continue to search for him this morning.