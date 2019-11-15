Two die in Navua accident

Two women are believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victims.

The victims were passengers in separate vehicles that were involved in a head on collision along the Queens Road near Naimelimeli, Navua yesterday.

The first victim in her 60’s was traveling with three others and returning to Suva when their vehicle was hit by a car that the second victim, a woman in her 40s was traveling in.

Article continues after advertisement

The woman in her 60s died at the scene of the accident while the second victim passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital last night.

The remaining passengers and drivers remain admitted at the Navua Hospital while investigations continue.

The national road death toll currently stands at 33 compared to 50 for the same period last year.