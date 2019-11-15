Two dead, one missing following landslide in Navua

Two people have died in a landslide at the Namosi Quarry towards Mau Road in Navua while a third person is missing, believed to be trapped.

Police confirm they have recovered two bodies this afternoon while the search continues for the third person.

It has also been confirmed that two twin cabs and a crushing machine were also buried in the landslide this morning.

Police and National Fire Authority Officers are at the scene.



Two people have died in a landslide at the Namosi Quarry towards Mau Road in Navua [Source: Fiji Police]