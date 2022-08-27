Two dead in Kasavu accident

Site of the accident .

Police has confirmed that a man in his 70s and his 61-year-old wife passed away at the scene of the accident near Kasavu this morning.

The two victims, from Vitawa, Rakiraki were travelling in a car driven by their 28-year-old daughter when a branch of a tree fell on their car.

Police say the two died at the scene of the accident.

It further states that another victim, the driver’s uncle, who is in his 60s, sustained injuries and is admitted to the Nausori Health Centre.

The 28-year-old driver managed to get out of the car while National Fire Authority officials and police had to retrieve the victims from the wreckage.

Investigations continue.