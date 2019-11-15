Two dead after vehicle tumbles

A woman in her 60s and her son died while two others are admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital following an accident along Princess Road, Tacirua yesterday afternoon.

The 39-year-old driver who is one of the deceased, allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road and hit a house before the car tumbled down a cliff.

The elderly woman died at the scene.

Two other passengers were rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where they remain admitted.

The fourth passenger an 18-year-old woman was medically examined at the Samabula Health Centre and sent home.

The national road death toll currently stands at 22 compared to 38 for the same period last year.

An investigation continues.