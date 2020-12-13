Home

Two dead after tragic accident

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 26, 2020 7:04 am

Two lives were lost yesterday following a motor vehicle accident near Kasavu, Tailevu.

Police say the victims were allegedly heading to Natovi when their car veered off the road and landed in a nearby river.

The two have been identified as a 31-year-old man from Savusavu, residing in Wainibokasi while the second victim is a 22-year-old woman from Tonia Village, Tailevu.

The woman was residing with relatives in Davuilevu.

Their bodies were retrieved from the car after it was pulled from the river.

Divers from the Special Response Unit were deployed to the scene to conduct search operations.

Police investigators continue to liaise with close family and friends to determine if the two were traveling with someone else.

Investigation continues.

 

 

 

