Two council staff sacked

Two employees of the Sigatoka Town Council have been terminated for stealing money from parking meters.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the matter has been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Kumar adds the two were caught cheating the system.

Article continues after advertisement

“They had admitted through writing a letter that yes this is how we did that. The administrators had reported the matter to the police.”

The Minister says all cases of corruption or any similar breaches will be referred to FICAC for investigation.